Osun Guber: IG lauds comportment of security personnel

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has commended security personnel, particularly officers of the Nigeria Police, the Military and other security agencies, as well as the electorate in Osun State for the peaceful conduct of the election. Usman in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwu Adejobi, sent to our Correspondent lauded all major stakeholders that made the process free, fair and credible while it was also devoid of violence. “The IGP applauds the massive deployment of police personnel, specialised units, and other human and operational assets, including 3 helicopters and a couple of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance in the 3 senatorial districts, 4 adequately manned gunboats for the riverine areas, and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) that enabled swift responses to the pockets of electoral issues. He equally lauded the collaborative efforts of other security agencies which he said assisted in the peaceful conduct of the election. He appreciated the electorate as well as other critical stakeholders for their role in collectively maintaining decorum and cooperating with law enforcement agencies, noting that the professionalism displayed by officers and men deployed for the election equally helped to garner trust and ultimately led to the success of the process. The police boss, however, assured that the Force is continuously improving on its election security mandate for a top notch 2023 general election. “The police are using this opportunity to advise Nigerians to toe the line of peace in subsequent elections, especially the forthcoming general election,” he stated.
