Osun Guber: INEC lists Oyetola, Adeleke, 13 others as candidates

Posted on

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and a member of 8th Senate, Ademola Adeleke, were among the 15 candidates listed yesterday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for July governorship election in the state. Oyetola is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Benedict Olugboyega Alabi is his running mate.

Adeleke, despite the emergence of Dotun Babayemi from a parallel primary, was recognised by INEC as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with Adewusi Adegboyega as running mate. INEC is a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye, said the publication of the list was in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, following the close of nominations by political parties. He added: “Furthermore, the attention of parties is drawn to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the commission ‘shall not be ground to invalidate the election.”

 

