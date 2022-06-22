News Top Stories

Osun guber: INEC recruits corps members, PWDs as ad hoc workers

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recruited corps members and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) as ad hoc workers for the July 16 Osun State governorship poll. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, said this at a town hall meeting in Osogbo on Tuesday. He said after the 2011 election the process of inclusivity began as INEC introduced a braille ballot guide, provision of magnifying glasses, relocating all the polling units that are not PWDs compatible to a better place so that they can have access to the units.

Raji said: “95 per cent of those who will work for us, we have got their information ranging from people with physical disabilities, albinos, people with hearing impairment, people with visual impairment; we are going to engage all of them as ad-hoc staff for the governorship election. We will ensure that we post them to places that will make life so comfortable for them at the end of the day.

“They will get used to the exercise and will get to a level where they can even be posted anywhere as we are getting matured as far as the election is concerned. We are starting now and that will remain and it will be part of the electioneering process.” Meanwhile, the National Democratic Institute (NDI), a non-partisan organization, called on INEC to ensure inclusiveness and participation of PWDs in the election.

 

Our Reporters

