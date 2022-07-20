News

Osun Guber: ‘Not yet sworn in, Adeleke’s promise on salary backlog doubting

A regime of failed promises and gloom appears to be staring Osun State in the face as the Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Monday technically dodged the question regarding his promise to offset the backlog arrears owed all categories of workers and pensioners within six months of coming to office. Prior to the election, Adeleke had allegedly signed an agreement with some categories of the state workforce and pensioners to offset the backlog arrears owing them by the past administrations.

The Osun Governorelect was reported to have gone into agreement with the civil servants, particularly the pensioners who have been agitating for the payment of the arrears of their salaries and pensions with a promise to get it paid within two quarters of assuming office. While fielding questions from Channels TV programme, ‘Politics Today’, in a special interview, Adeleke neither provided a definite response nor spoke in line with the question to offset the backlog arrears in six months as early promised.

In the interview which was aired on Monday, grilled Adeleke on topical issues bordering on the socio-economic and political fortunes of the state vis-a-vis the quest to effect a change and ensure a total turnaround of the state for the better ment of the citizens. Adeleke’s avoidance of the critical question that has to do with the life of the workforce has generated mixed reactions from the people and as well posed a sense of doubt as to the preparedness and capacity of the incoming governor to fulfill his electoral promises and deliver good governance. It was further observed that the Governor-elect couldn’t provide relevant responses to many of the questions on governance in the areas of education, infrastructure, security, mining, health, commerce and industry.

 

