Osun Guber: Only united front’ll give us victory – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that it would win this month’s Osun State governorship election, but that such could be possible only if there is unity among members of the party. PDP is factionalised in Osun State, requiring the party to set up a nine-member reconciliation committee to resolve the differences and unite the members before the July 16 election. Chairman of the reconciliation committee, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), said the two factions in the state have agreed to work together in the interest of the party. “We were also able to extract commitments from all sides that the only way to achieve success is if we have a united front. “United front by the grace of God is what we have worked on and we also recommended that NWC should follow up and show more interest in what is happening in Osun State, because the state is doable for PDP.”

