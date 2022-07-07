Osun Guber: Only united front’ll give us victory – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that it would win this month’s Osun State governorship election, but that such could be possible only if there is unity among members of the party. PDP is factionalised in Osun State, requiring the party to set up a nine-member reconciliation committee to resolve the differences and unite the members before the July 16 election. Chairman of the reconciliation committee, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), said the two factions in the state have agreed to work together in the interest of the party. “We were also able to extract commitments from all sides that the only way to achieve success is if we have a united front. “United front by the grace of God is what we have worked on and we also recommended that NWC should follow up and show more interest in what is happening in Osun State, because the state is doable for PDP.”
Related Articles
Stop Anambra killings now, Reps tell FG
THE House of Representatives has called on the relevant security agencies to immediately nip in the bud the growing incidences of killings in Anambra State. The call was made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chris Azubogu (PDP, Anambra) on the urgent need to curb the increasing spate of killings in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US: Corruption, lack of transparency still prevalent in Nigeria
The United States government, yesterday, said massive, widespread and pervasive corruption was still prevalent at all levels of government, including the judiciary and security services in Nigeria. In its 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released yesterday, the US observed that though Nigeria has laws providing criminal penalties for conviction of official corruption, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari asks Senate to extend teachers’ retirement age to 65 years
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, forwarded to the Senate an executive bill seeking to increase the retirement age for teachers in the country from 60 to 65 years. The bill also seeks to extend the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years. President Buhari, in a letter addressed to the President of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)