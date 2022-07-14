Osun Guber: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign peace accord

No fewer than twelve governorship candidates yesterday signed a peace accord towards a peaceful conduct of the July 16 Osun State governorship election. Some of the candidates who signed the accord include those of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Alliance (AA). Among those who did not show up are candidates of the Accord Party, Akin Ogunbiyi; Labour Party, Lasun Yusuf and the Social Democratic Party, Goke Omigbodun. Speaking at the ceremony organised by the National Peace Committee in Osogbo, Bishop Matthew Kukah urged all political parties featuring at the election to work toward peace.

Kukah said Nigeria was in need of a peaceful environment and hence the need to encourage political actors to think toward peace. He said violence has been one of the fundamental threats to Nigeria’s democracy. According to him, civil society organisations, religious groups, traditional institutions and other key actors have roles to play in achieving peace in the country.

Kukah urged the Independent National Elec-toral Commission (INEC), political actors and other stakeholders, to ensure that the election was free, fair and peaceful. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that the success of the peace accord depended on the stakeholders

