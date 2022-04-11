News

Osun Guber: Oyetola promises more projects

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has promised to continue to develop the state if reelected on July 16. Oyetola made the promise during an engagement programme organised by the Civic Engagement Office for Palm kernel Association on Sunday in Osogbo.

 

He said his administration had performed well in the areas of health, education, poverty alleviation, infrastructure, youth empow  erment, free monthly food for the vulnerable, and prompt payment of salaries and pensions, among others.

 

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said that various developmental projects his administration had achieved since inception were tips of the iceberg.

 

He said: “Nothing can change my covenant with God and the people of the state in putting smiles on their faces, this is because I see poli  tics as a means to serve the people and make a positive impact in their lives.

 

“The yearning for reelection is to consolidate on what we had achieved since the inception of our administration.”

 

