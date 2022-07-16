News

Osun guber: PDP accuses APC of plan to induce police with N190m

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempt to influence the police with a total sum of N190 million to rig the Osun governorship election holding in favour of its candidates, Gboyoga Oyetola. According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP alleged that N20 million and N15 million of this money respectively, are to be used to influence two top police officers, while N10 million is to settle four Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

The PDP also said N5 million will be used to service each of the four Commissioners of Police, while N3 million is to settle 15 each of Deputy Commissioners of Police and N2 million to each of 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, to compromise the electoral process.

“Our party also has further reports of how the APC released the sum of N10 million per Local Government Area for INEC officials in all the 30 Local Government Areas in Osun State N7 million to thugs masquerading as Amotekun officials “and a huge sum of money for propaganda to a certain compromised media outfit. The party, however, said it gathered that “some patriotic INEC and police officials vehemently rejected the poisonous offer by the APC.

 

