Osun Guber: PDP, APC trade words over alleged plan to influence tribunal’s judgement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday engaged in a war of words over the alleged plot to influence the tribunal’s judgement on the Osun State governorship poll won by the latter. Recall that after the admission of the written addresses of all the parties involved in the matter, the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal led by Justice Tetsea Kume on Friday reserved judgement on the petition filed by the APC candidate for the polls Gboyega Oyetola. However, PDP has accused Oyetola of planning to influence the judgement.

The ruling party warned the tribunal not to be compromised. In a statement yesterday by its Caretaker Chairman Adekunle Akindele, the PDP claimed that it had been information r that Oyetola is planning to have a secret meeting with the members of the tribunal on Friday.
He said: “The information at our disposal confirms the evil plot to corrupt and hijack the tribunal’s outcome. The plot has reached an advanced stage. The former governor is running around to get the judges to agree to a meeting for this Friday. But he will not succeed because the judges will not agree to such a meeting. Panel members are men of integrity and good conscience. “We want to affirm the trust of PDP and Governor Ademola Adeleke in the integrity and incorruptibility of the members of the panel and the Nigerian judiciary as a whole. We know the panel members, their antecedents and their high sense of equity and fairness.”

 

