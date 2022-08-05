Osun Guber: PDP condemns Oyetola’s move to challenge results

Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s decision to challenge the results of the July 16 governorship poll as “a wasteful voyage and an exercise in futility”. Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC)was defeated by the PDP’s Ademola Adeleke. In a statement yesterday, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, condemned the APC’s move to challenge the outcome of the election, saying it’s “anti-people”. According to him, “the mandate given to the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Ademola by the overwhelming majority of Osun people has come to stay”. He said: “We are yet to be served with any election petition. Neither the party nor the governorelect is worried by the alleged petition as the election that produced the winner was adjudged to be of global democratic compliance.

