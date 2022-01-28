Osun guber: PDP crisis festers ahead of primary

Ahead of the Osun State governorship election in July, ANAYO EZUGWU reports that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may impede its chances of winning the forthcoming poll

Despite the promise made by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, that the party will resolve its internal crisis in Osun State ahead of the governorship election in the state, the party has continued to grapple with the crisis and there is no doubt that it has cast a haze on the chances of the main opposition party to win the poll. The governorship election, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold on July 17, and interested aspirants have been cleared for the primary election by the screening committee of the party. The chairman of the committee, Mohammed Adoke, said none of the aspirants was disqualified as all scaled the screening hurdle.

Adoke listed the party’s governorship candidate in 2018, Senator Ademola Adeleke; a former Secretary to Osun State Government, Abdulateef Akinbade; Akin Ogunbiyi, Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya, Dele Adeleke, and Dotun Babayemi as the cleared aspirants. He told the National Working Committee (NWC) that the exercise was thoroughly conducted in line with the party’s guidelines and constitution. Despite Adoke’s optimism, reports from the Osun State PDP indicate that the screening committee approved the exercise in the face of petitions to disqualify some of the aspirants.

But the committee defended its position not to disqualify any aspirant because the petitions against them were spurious and lacked evidence. The committee said it received petitions against some of the aspirants with Adeleke and Ogunbiyi having the highest number of petitions against them. According to the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the screening committee received four petitions against Adeleke. One of them was from a group known as Concerned Citizens of Osun State, entitled: “People’s concern about the clearing of Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke as a gubernatorial aspirant of the PDP, Osun State for the July governorship election.”

Two petitions were also received from two different petitioners on alleged multiple identities and submission of false information by the former senator. The petitioners demanded his disqualification. Another petitioner also called for the disqualification of Adeleke in a petition entitled; “The excess baggage and plethora of litigation hanging on the neck of Senator Ademola Adeleke and the implications for the coming elections in Osun State: A stitch in time.”

The committee, however, ruled that the petitions were speculative, adding that the entire subject matter had been determined by the court and the aspirant discharged and acquitted, adding that the aspirant cannot be disqualified on the strength of these petitions.

The panel also said that during the screening, the former senator “assured that were he to emerge as the party’s candidate, he would show leadership and reconcile all party members and in the event that he did not emerge, he would work to support whoever that emerged as the party’s candidate.

He also highlighted that he is a big financial contributor to the party.” The committee also said Bamidele Adeleke had two petitions against him. The first petition accused him of not being a bonafide member of the party as his membership registration was not signed by the ward chairman and secretary in Ede South Local Government area, while second one accused him of “creating parallel structures in the ward and local government.”

The committee said when it interrogated Bamidele Adeleke, it “discovered some gaps in the petition in the sense that the chairman and the secretary of Ward 9, who signed the petition acknowledged that the aspirant was active in affairs of the party until after the 2018 governorship election”.

It added: “The committee discovered that there is a parallel faction in the ward and local government, which necessitated this allegation. The committee, in resolving this, recoursed to the letter written by the State Executive Committee of the party, confirming that the aspirant is a member of the party belonging to one of the two factions.” The committee further noted that when it interrogated Bamidele Adeleke, the aspirant assured that if he did not emerge as the PDP candidate, “he would work assiduously hard with whoever emerges as the candidate of the party at the primaries.” According to the committee, there was also an allegation of setting up parallel structures in the wards against Fatai Akinbade but he was also warned to desist from polarising the party.

“Mr Akinbade vehemently denied being engaged in antiparty activities,” the panel noted, adding that the petition “was not accompanied by any supporting evidence or document to support the claim.” It added that while interacting with the former SSG, “the aspirant gave an undertaking to work collaboratively with the party structures in the overall interest of the party irrespective of the outcome of the primary.” On the part of Ogungbiyi, there were three petitions against him bordering on anti-party activities and misleading the general public. However, the committee dismissed the allegations, describing them as “spurious.”

The panel also said that during the screening, Ogungbiyi “informed that he joined the party in 2013 and is also a financial contributor to the party. Although there was no petition against Mr. Babayemi, the committee quoted the aspirant as saying that “he is a financial contributor to the party and assured the committee that he is a team player.”

On his part, Mr. Olusanya, who according to the committee, was not petitioned against, introduced himself as a committed party man who will continue to work in the overall inter-est of the party. The committee said it ensured all the documents provided by the six aspirants were in order as guided by the country’s constitution and that of the party. It also stated in the report that during the interaction with the aspirants, it observed a few things and called for genuine reconciliation among the members of the party in Osun.

The report read in part: The committee noted that there is a deep gulf between one aspirant and the others. We furthermore noticed that there is an urgent need for intervention by the party to reconcile the two proclivities even before the primary elections. “Upon interaction with the aspirants, the committee noted that the prevalence of petitions bordering on anti-party activities may have been consequent upon the notion that the primary elections in the past were not deemed to be free, fair or transparent and no real reconciliation efforts were in place to assuage disenfranchised members of the party.

“The committee noted that all the aspirants were eminently qualified to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming elections as they all had their individual strengths that would bring value to the party. We noted that their commitment to the party was not in question. “The committee, therefore, recommended that there should be continuous engagement in post-primary election reconciliation to avoid anti-party activities during the governorship election by the aspirants and other members of the party.

“There must be commitment and continuous engagement in post-primary election reconciliation so as not to witness a recurrence of anti-party activities by aggrieved aspirants to the detriment of the party. Petitioned aspirants must be informed on time to avail them of the opportunity of response and to mitigate any ambush. Due diligence must be carried out on documents submitted to the office and a report generated as part of the documents to be screened.”

With the number of petitions submitted against the aspirants, the turbulence threatening to limit the chances of the party has refused to abate and showed no sign of readiness to cease any moment soon. Since the party lost the governorship election in 2018, it has relapsed into a fight over who leads it in the state.

Soji Adagunodo, the chairman that led the party during the election fell out with the candidate of the party, Senator Adeleke and the aftermath of the disagreement was an upheaval that climaxed in his suspension by the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee and appointment of Mr. Sunday Akanfe, as acting chairman.

The national leadership of the party later asked Akanfe to revert to his previously held post of Deputy State Chairman, while Mr. Sunday Bisi was appointed as new chairman. Adagunodo, through a court decision, was reinstated and he opened a parallel party secretariat a few metres away from the one operated by the state leadership supported by Adeleke. Both Adagunodo, backed by Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, who lost the governorship ticket to Adeleke in 2018, and Bisi had continued to lay claim to the post of chairman of the party. In the course of the search for peace, Adagunodo was appointed the South-West Vice Chairman of the party replacing Taofeek Arapaja, after his election as PDP Deputy National Chairman (South).

It was learnt that those behind the move had planned to make Bisi the state chairman. But the move appeared to fail to restore peace to the troubled party. After Adagunodo’s elevation, the East Senatorial leader of PDP, Wale Ojo, unilaterally stepped into his shoes, and laid claim to the seat of chairman, thereby returning the party to the era of two men claiming to be its state chairman. Few weeks after the governorship primary, the situation remained unchanged regarding the issue of the state chairman, making many watch ers of the political trend doubt the readiness of the PDP to capitalise on the unrest in the ruling party to return to power. Presently, the Bisi-led executive has endorsed the 2018 candidate of the party, Adeleke to fly the party’s flag but five other aspirants, associating with the Adagunodo’s group have signified intention to vie for the party’s ticket.

Despite the crisis, some chieftains are still optimistic that the party has the capacity to win the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking on the chances of the party, a chieftain belonging to Adagunodo group, Funmiso Babarinde and the Director of Media and Strategy of Adelekebacked State Working Committee, Oladele Oluwabamiji, said once a candidate emerges, the crisis will fizzle out. Babarinde, who said the party will repeat the feat it achieved in 2018, when it led the ruling party in the first ballot, however, called on stakeholders to find ways of bringing all displeased members under one umbrella to further brighten its chances. He said: “We don’t have any serious issue that can stop us from winning the next election. Once our candidate emerges, the noise will go down and we will all line up behind him.

The PDP will repeat and even better the feat of 2018 when we won the governorship poll before ‘remote control’ was used to change it. People should expect us in Government House later this year.” The former Executive Assistant on Students Matters during the Olagunsoye Oyinlola administration hinged the struggle for the post of chairman on the diverse interests that wanted to get a governorship ticket. Rather than the situation being a drawback, Babarinde opined that it was an indication that the PDP leadership had given its members the opportunity to aspire and freely express their intentions. His words: “Presently, six people have shown intention to vie for our governorship ticket.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, Mr. Dele Adeleke, Mr. Sanya Ominrin, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and Prince Dotun Babayemi, are all in the race for the Osun PDP governorship ticket. “I know of a particular political party that will also be fielding a candidate for Osun governorship poll but you can’t freely aspire to be anything there. A tiny group of people will decide everything at that party.

That is not how a democratic party should run. What you call a crisis in our party is an indication that people enjoy a good measure of freedom.” Expressing a similar opinion, Oluwabamiji maintained that the signals were clear about people’s acceptance of the PDP and allayed fears of disintegration as the battle for the control of the party thickens. “Without any fear of contradiction, the PDP is set to take over the seat of power in the state. What many, outside partisan politics, would regard as the crisis is not in an actual sense. A candidate will emerge and the party will approach the election as a strong unit.

That is what will happen,” he said. But a group within the Osun chapter of the party, PDP Support Group, has called on the national secretariat of the party to stop former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, from destroying the party in the state through a subtle attempt to impose Senator Adeleke as its governorship candidate in the forthcoming election.

The group in a statement issued by its Coordinator, Apesin-Abiodun Adegoke, stated that the relationship between Deji Adeleke and the former Senate-President made him (Saraki) to take side with the Adeleke’s which makes the amicable resolution of the crisis almost impossible, noting that Saraki has commenced move to impose Adeleke on the party ahead of the party’s primary election.

It demanded that the Ayu-led NWC should in the interest of having a credible primary election, allow party structure inaugurated by March 25, 2018 conduct the exercise. It said: “The national secretariat should stop Senator Bukola Saraki and his serialized attempts to subtly impose Senator Ademola Adeleke on the majority of Osun PDP critical stakeholders. “Osun PDP wants to put it on record before the NWC that under the extant laws of the party only the elected state chairman and executives that came into being upon their inauguration on March 25, 2018, which tenure is guaranteed and certain for four years will expire on March 25, 2022, that has the constitutional powers and legal right/backing to conduct the ward congress and three ad-hoc delegates which they duly conducted on September 25 and 27, 2021.

“We, therefore, advise that no other faction should be given any recognition unless we want to destroy the party completely and allow the ruling party, the APC to continue to strive in their failure of governance of the country. No group in Osun should be allowed to host or transport any ad-hoc, congress, or primary election committees, the national headquarters of PDP should appoint neutral and credible characters that have no affiliation with either of the groups and their names should be published at least a week before the commencement of their assignment in order to give room for the needed scrutiny for transparency during those exercises. “Senator Saraki should face the problems he created for PDP in Kwara and leave us alone in Osun State. He should not use his ambition and personal interest to scuttle the gradual peace process that is ongoing in Osun state.”

