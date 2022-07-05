Osun Guber: PDP jittery over imminent defeat, says Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has described as spurious and unfounded claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the government connived with the police to arrest some of its members in the state.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, noted that the claim by the PDP was another failed attempt to blackmail him, whip up sentiment and gain sympathy of Osun people. He insisted that the PDP was crying foul after the police burst its Permanent Voters Card (PVC) buying game plan.

His words: “We challenge the PDP to present a list of verifiable names and addresses of its members that were purported to have been unlawfully arrested by the police. We are certain that the police in Osun will not indiscriminately arrest anybody except those who commit crimes or violate laws of the land.

“For instance, the police at the weekend announced that it apprehended three persons including a corps member, a supervisor working with the Independent National Electoral Commission, over manipulation of ongoing distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at Osu in Atakumosa West local government area. “Following investigation, the police discovered that the arrested persons were induced to carry out the unlawful act by two members of the PDP, Wale Ojo and Ijamakinwa Olaoluwa who have now been declared wanted.

When the police eventually arrest them, the PDP would come out to bellyache that the APC is asking security operatives to arrest its members. We advise the Osun PDP to desist from raising false alarms and crying foul over nothing,” he said.

Omipidan also dismissed PDP’s allegation that the APC was working with the electoral body to rig the forthcoming governorship election. He chided the PDP for ‘spinning ridiculous conspiracies’, saying that this was an indication that the party is jittery of the impending defeat that awaits it at the poll.

“It is glaring that the PDP in Osun has absolutely nothing to campaign, hence it has resorted to playing diversionary and manipulative tactic by regularly spinning ridiculous conspiracies and churning out baseless and utterly false allegations to blackmail our party and candidate, whip up sentiment and gain sympathy of Osun people. “This is nothing but a clear indication that the PDP is jittery of the looming defeat that awaits it and its candidate, Ademola Adeleke at the governorship poll. If you see the crowd that welcomed us to Ede, Adeleke’s hometown on Saturday, you will know that the PDP is in trouble ahead of July 16.

“Here what our revered father, the Timi of Ede said during the our visit on Saturday: ‘The development is obvious and people can see it, most importantly your intervention on infrastructure. Nobody can do it all. I am happy for you because you have many things to point at and make reference to in terms of development. That is why you are confident to come for our support.

“Your good gesture will in no doubt trigger the need for the people to support and vote for you. I thank God for your life and style of governance. We have seen all you have done and we have equally listened to all you promised us to do if re-elected and these are enough for us to support you and vote for you. I can remember vividly that shortly after your emergence, you came to us to demand for what we wanted and part of the things we requested for have been done and we are happy for this. “Ede is one of the noble ancient towns in Yorubaland. You can see our palace. We need your support and we will come to you after your re-election to support us to get our palace fixed. We pray God to support you and lead you to victory.

You will emerge victorious by God’s grace.’ This and more is why the PDP is jittery. “As for us in the APC, we are confident of victory in the July 16 governorship contest. This is as a result of the competence, sterling performance, track records and popularity of our candidate as well as the influence and support base our progressive party enjoys across the State.

We, therefore, have no reason to coerce people to submit their PVCs or interfere with the operations of INEC to win the election. “Our only concern as we prepare for the election is the PDP’s threat of violence that its candidate and ranking members continue to echo.

As a peace-loving government, we do not want anything that can affect the peace and stability of our dear State. This is why we continue to restate our commitment to free, fair and peaceful election, as no life is worth the ambition or interest of any politician and political party,” Omipidan noted

