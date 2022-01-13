News Top Stories

Osun guber: PDP screens Adeleke, Ogunbiyi, 4 others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, screened six aspirants for the July 16 Osun governorship election. Among the aspirants were its 2018 governorship candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke and runner up to the last governorship primary in Osun State Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi. Others were Dele Adeleke, Emmanuel Oluseye, Fatai Akinbade and Dotun Babayemi. Chairman of the screening committee Mohammed Adoke (SAN), who spoke after the exercise, said the committee entertained some petitions against Dele Adeleke but said the issues raised in the petitions were clarified by the aspirant.

The former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, expressed satisfaction with the responses of the aspirants during the screening, disclosing that the report would be submitted to the PDP National Working Committee “by the next 48 hours.” Adoke explained that the committee “ensured that the process was transparent,” adding that all the aspirants were given fair hearing.

He noted that: “As a party in opposition preparing to win the next election, we ensured we built the necessary trust within the party members so that we can work in tandem with our objective which is to win the Osun State election.” PDP has already fixed the primary to choose its candidate for the election for March 9.

 

