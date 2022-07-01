Osun Guber: Pensioners beg PDP candidate for help if elected

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 16 Osun State governorship election, Demola Adeleke has assured pensioners of their entitlements if elected. Adeleke made the pledge when the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu, and Secretary, Comrade Bamidele Aina, met with him in their Osogbo office. The senior citizens lamented the non-payment of their members’ entitlements by the state government. They asked the PDP candidate to harmonize pension payments and settle outstanding arrears, among other requests. The pensioners protested against over nonpayment of their entitlements, lamenting that some of them died following their inability to afford medical bills.
Build bridges to immortalise Abiola, says Abiodun
Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called those asking for the disintegration of Nigeria to shelve the idea, saying the best way for Nigerians to immortalise and celebrate late MKO Abiola and June 12, is to build bridges and demolish sectarian fences. Abiodun stated this on Saturday in his speech at the 2021 Democracy Day […]
Man, 65, arrested for assaulting 11-year-old twins
The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 65-year-old man, Samuel Adekoya, for allegedly assaulting 11-yearold twins, Taiwo Enoch and Kehinde Emmanuel Olishe. The suspect, who is the landlord of the victims, was arrested yesterday in Ijebu-Ode area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed […]
British High Commission officials to visit Nnamdi Kanu
Officials of the British High Commission in Nigeria have demanded to meet the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). There is also an arrangement being facilitated by the IPOB leader’s lawyers that some of his family members would see him […]
