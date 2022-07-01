Osun Guber: Pensioners beg PDP candidate for help if elected

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 16 Osun State governorship election, Demola Adeleke has assured pensioners of their entitlements if elected. Adeleke made the pledge when the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu, and Secretary, Comrade Bamidele Aina, met with him in their Osogbo office. The senior citizens lamented the non-payment of their members’ entitlements by the state government. They asked the PDP candidate to harmonize pension payments and settle outstanding arrears, among other requests. The pensioners protested against over nonpayment of their entitlements, lamenting that some of them died following their inability to afford medical bills.

