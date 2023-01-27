Osun Guber: Protest in Osogbo over Tribunal’s judgement

Members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their numbers, trooped onto the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday to express their displeasure over the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal.

The protesters, who marched from Jaleyemi area of Osogbo, gathered at the popular Olaiya junction at about 4pm.

No fewer than three PDP branded vans were sighted amongst other vehicles, including motorcycles, as the junction became crowded.

The demonstrators mounted road blockades at the roundabout hindering free movement of vehicles.

However, it was a peaceful demonstration as residents calmly continued the day’s activities.

The aggrieved PDP members accused the Election Tribunal of injustice and unfairness for pronouncing Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of last year’s governorship election, insisting that

Ademola Adeleke will remain in office.

