News

Osun Guber: Sanwo-Olu’ll deliver Oyetola for APC –Group

Posted on Author Caroline Uduak Comment(0)

Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State on Saturday, a group, Speak Out 24/7, yesterday expressed the confidence that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the Chair man of the Campaign Council for the election, will deliver the state to Governor Gboyega Oyetola for a second term in office. Spokesman for the group, Adekunle Adeosun, in an interview with journalists in Ilesha, said Oyetola’s victory as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a done deal.

He said: “With Sanwo- Olu at the helms of affair for the electoral exercise, victory is certain for Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.” According to Adeosun, the mega rally of the APC where chieftains of the parties and party members were in attendance was a testimony of Sanwo-Olu’s organizational ability.

He added that: “Saturday’s outing was like the one Sanwo-Olu handled in Ondo State that guarantee the second coming of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to office.” Sanwo-Olu was recently appointed as the Chairman of an 86-member Campaign Council by the nationl leadership of the party with the mandate to ensure the return of the party’s flag bearer, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola for a second term in office. Adeosun, however, enthused that Sanwo-Olu’s influence as an achiever in Lagos State would aid the success of the Saturday poll in favour of the APC, foreseeing victory as a foregone conclusion for Oyetola of the APC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Investigate over N300bn ‘idle and investible’ funds in CBN, consultants charge Senate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Consultants to the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Imo State chapter, Crincad & Cari Nig. Limited, has called on the chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, to investigate the more than N300 billion projected to be domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part of accruals from the Treasury […]
News Top Stories

Senate gives OAGF 24 hours to clarify N528bn differential in NNPC’s account

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

The Senate, yesterday, gave the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) 24 hours to provide information on an alleged N528 billion differential in Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) financial statement.   Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Matthew Urhoghide, gave the order during a public hearing on 2016, 2017 and 2018 Auditor’s […]
News

Imo refinery tragedy: Okorocha wants judicial panel set up

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The Senator Representing Imo West senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has lamented the reported death of more than 100 persons following the explosion at an illegal oil refinery, in a forest at Abaezi, in Ohaji-Egbema council area, describing the incident as worrisome and disheartening.   This is also as the Senator called on the Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica