Osun Guber: Sanwo-Olu’ll deliver Oyetola for APC –Group

Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State on Saturday, a group, Speak Out 24/7, yesterday expressed the confidence that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the Chair man of the Campaign Council for the election, will deliver the state to Governor Gboyega Oyetola for a second term in office. Spokesman for the group, Adekunle Adeosun, in an interview with journalists in Ilesha, said Oyetola’s victory as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a done deal.

He said: “With Sanwo- Olu at the helms of affair for the electoral exercise, victory is certain for Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.” According to Adeosun, the mega rally of the APC where chieftains of the parties and party members were in attendance was a testimony of Sanwo-Olu’s organizational ability.

He added that: “Saturday’s outing was like the one Sanwo-Olu handled in Ondo State that guarantee the second coming of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to office.” Sanwo-Olu was recently appointed as the Chairman of an 86-member Campaign Council by the nationl leadership of the party with the mandate to ensure the return of the party’s flag bearer, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola for a second term in office. Adeosun, however, enthused that Sanwo-Olu’s influence as an achiever in Lagos State would aid the success of the Saturday poll in favour of the APC, foreseeing victory as a foregone conclusion for Oyetola of the APC.

