Osun Guber: Timi of Ede urges subjects to vote Adeleke

The paramount ruler of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, has directed residents and indigenes of Ede to vote massively for the governor candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke during the forthcoming governorship election in the state while urging them to ignore 2026 false promise of governorship rotation to Osun West.

The monarch speaking while receiving the PDP governorship candidate in his palace, tasked heads of families and quarters in the town to mobilise from house to house to ensure that Ede votes for one of their own, whom he described as capable and competent to govern the state. While acknowledging the popular support Adeleke has garnered across the state, the royal father thanked Osun indigenes for their show of love for Adeleke.

He specifically urged voters across Osun West not to wait for a 2026 governorship promise for Osun West, insisting that this is the time to vote for Osun West through the candidature of Adeleke. Earlier, Adeleke described the royal father as a faithful father of all Ede people, promising that he would not let the royal father down for the confidence he reposed in him.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...