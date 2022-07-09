News

Osun Guber: Timi of Ede urges subjects to vote Adeleke

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The paramount ruler of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, has directed residents and indigenes of Ede to vote massively for the governor candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke during the forthcoming governorship election in the state while urging them to ignore 2026 false promise of governorship rotation to Osun West.

The monarch speaking while receiving the PDP governorship candidate in his palace, tasked heads of families and quarters in the town to mobilise from house to house to ensure that Ede votes for one of their own, whom he described as capable and competent to govern the state. While acknowledging the popular support Adeleke has garnered across the state, the royal father thanked Osun indigenes for their show of love for Adeleke.

He specifically urged voters across Osun West not to wait for a 2026 governorship promise for Osun West, insisting that this is the time to vote for Osun West through the candidature of Adeleke. Earlier, Adeleke described the royal father as a faithful father of all Ede people, promising that he would not let the royal father down for the confidence he reposed in him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Demolition of Nigerian Embassy, national embarrassment, says PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the demolition of the Nigeria’s Embassy in Accra, Ghana, as a national embarrassment.     The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government had brought shame to the country.     The party said […]
News

Youth Assembly protests criminal activities of herdsmen

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

AYCC unveils new strategy against banditry, kidnapping     Some residents of Ogun State have raised the alarm over the influx of violent herdsmen from other parts of the country into their area, calling on security agencies to stem the tide.   The residents of Ijebu Ode and Imeko Afon Local Government Areas of Ogun […]
News

Owo massacre: S’West doctors demand arrest of perpetrators

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The South-West zone of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), yesterday asked the Ondo State Government to arrest the perpetrators of Church killings in Owo. The medical personnel condemned the incident, urging members in Ondo and neighboring states to provide the needed health care service. Suspected terrorists had on Sunday invaded a church in Owo, Ondo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica