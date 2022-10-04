Osun Guber: Tribunal adjourns hearing application on suit against Adeleke to Oct. 13

The Osun Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo, on Tuesday , adjourned until October 13, the hearing of motions arising from the petition filled by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s counsel, against the declaration of Sen. Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, adjourned to enable the petitioner and all the respondents put their applications served together, filed and submitted, with responses on issues formulated.

Kume, therefore, adjourned the matter till October 13 for continuation of the pre-hearing.

Earlier, counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Lasun Sanusi (SAN), told the court that his response to pre-hearing had been filed and issues had also been formulated for the Tribunal to determined.

