Osun Guber: Tribunal admits BVAS reports, Adeleke’s alleged forged certificate, others

Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has admitted in evidence, the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) reports showing alleged over-voting in favour of Ademola Adeleke during the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal, led by Justice Tertsea Kume, also admitted in evidence Adeleke’s Diploma Certificate from Penn Foster High School, B.Sc Certificate from Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Letter of Attestation dated 22/5/2016 from Ede Muslim High School, NYSC Certificate of Exception and some other documents as exhibits.

Also admitted are, forms EC8As, for Olorunda, Obokun and Ila local governments, forms EC8Bs which are results of the wards and forms EC8Cs- the results of each of the 10 local governments being challenged, forms EC8D which is the summary of the overall result, EC8Es the declaration of the result and form EC9.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are challenging the declaration of Adeleke by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the election in 10 local government areas, just as it is also challenging his qualification to stand for the election.

