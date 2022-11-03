Osun Guber: Tribunal admits more exhibits against Adeleke, INEC

The Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday admitted another set of documentary evidence as exhibits against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as Osun State Governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The documents were another set of Form EC8As containing the results of the July 16 governorship election of 10 wards in Egbedore, 11 wards in Ejigbo, 10 wards in Ilesa West and 11 wards in the Irepodun Local Government Area. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are challenging INEC’s isdeclaration of Adeleke as the winner of the election. The tribunal on Tuesday admitted the first set of exhibits against INEC, Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). At the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel for Oyetola, Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN), informed the tribunal that another schedule containing the list of other documents to be tendered had been given to the respondents’ lawyers and that they had cross-checked them. He then applied to tender the documentary evidence as exhibits as listed on the schedule.

