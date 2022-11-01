News

Osun Guber: Tribunal admits Oyetola’s documentary evidence

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal hearing the suit filed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has admitted documentary evidence tendered against the declaration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 gubernatorial election.

Among the documents admitted in evidence were the INEC Regulation and Guideline for the election, INEC Manual for Electoral Officials, Forms EC8As which are election results for Osogbo, Ede North and Ede South local governments, among others.

However, the counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Paul Ananaba (SAN), declined consent to documents issued as Certified True Copies (CTC) by the Commission.

At the hearing of the tribunal Tuesday counsel for Oyetola, Chief Lateef Fagbemi,(SAN), informed the tribunal that the documentary evidence sought to be tendered had been cross-checked by the respondents and they all agreed that it should be tendered from the bar.

He then sought to tender the documents as listed on the schedule already submitted to the tribunal, which include the regulations and guidelines issued by INEC for the election.

INEC’s counsel, Ananaba,  subsequently raised an objection to all the documents which had already been certified by the Commission.

 

