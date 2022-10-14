News

Osun Guber: Tribunal concludes prehearing as witnesses testify Oct 26

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, adjourned to Monday for pre-hearing conference report after concluding its pre-hearing proceeding while witnesses were expected to be called on October 26. The tribunal also said 10 different motions were filed with responses and heard together by both the petitioners and respondents to include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), INEC, and Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect. TheChairmanof theTribunal, JusticeTertseaKume, who ordered for an adjournment for pre-hearing conference report, said proper hearing would commence on October 26.

Earlier, counseltoOyetola and the APC, Alhaji Lasun Sanusi (SAN), told the tribunal that he had responded to all motions filed and also adopted same on issues formulated. He, therefore, urged the court to discountenance some motions brought by the respondents, adding that there were inconsistencies on the claims of the respondents on election results.

He also urged the court to suspend its ruling on the judegement by a Federal High Court in Abuja, pending the decision of the appellate court. Also, counsel to the People Democratic Party, Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN), told the court not to entertain the application of the petitioners on some grounds, based on points of law.

 

Our Reporters

