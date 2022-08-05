Osun Guber: We’re now in control of S’West heartland –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its victory in the Osun State governorship election last month has given it control of South West heartland. PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, at an interactive meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) with former national publicity secretaries and other stakeholders in Abuja yesterday, noted: “We control both Osun and Oyo, and if you control the heartland of the South West, you are likely to win in the rest of the South West in Ondo, in Ogun and of course the big prize in Lagos.”

The National Chairman stated there are indications that PDP would win the next year’s general election, going “by the series of elections we have gone through. “The elections in Abuja in the six local governments, people voted massively for the PDP. Out of 68 councillors, PDP won 48 of those councillors and APC came down to 18 or so.

“The elections in Ekiti and Osun, again, it was clear that the preferred party that the Nigerian people want to take over power next year is still the PDP. This is not based on lies, it is based on realities.” Ayu, who appeared in public for the first time since the call for his resignation resonated, however, called on members of the PDP publicity unit to work hard to tell Nigerians the truth of the situation of things in the country. According to him, there is the need to convey to Nigerians the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and how the PDP would better their lot if elected in office next year.

“People don’t vote for you for what you did for them in the past alone. They vote for you if they are convinced that when you come in their quality of life will improve. “We are definitely going to win the next election; we will increase the number of governors, we will control the National Assembly, House of Representatives, most state Houses Of Assembly, and of course, the big prize, we shall return to the villa,” he added. The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the mission of the publicity unit was to expose the lies of the APC with which they hoodwinked Nigeria in 2014.

