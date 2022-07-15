News Top Stories

Osun Guber: Why Oyetola deserves to win, by Kalu

A former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has charged the people of Osun State to come out massively and vote for the re-election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola even as he urged security agencies to work harmoniously to ensure a peaceful poll.

He made the appeal in a statement he issued Wednesday night. His words: The Osu governorship election is a few days away and I am happy our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not just out to participate, but to win the election. Osun electin is a very important one for the party as it serves as a forerunner to the 2023 election. Our victory in Osun will be a victory sign for 2023.

This is the reason the party must close ranks to win massively. “Governor Gboyega Oyetola has also done well in the three and half years he has governed the state. It is expected that Osun people will reelect him so as to consolidate his achievements and improve on what he is doing. “Despite my unavoidable absence in the campaigns due to my trip to Germany, I strongly believe that the party will come out victorious. “I urge all security agencies to synergise with each other and make sure Osun witnesses a peaceful and incident-free election.”

 

