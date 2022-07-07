News

Osun guber worries Yiaga Africa

A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa, hassaidithasdiscovered plans by some politicians to manipulatetheJuly16Osun Stategovernorshipelection. Addressing a press conference in Osogbo yesterday, board member, Ezenwa Nwagwu, condemned the escalation of political thugs and cultism ahead of the election, saying they are potential threats to the exercise. He said: “With barely 10 days to the election, the political and security atmosphere has remained tensely unpredictable with the security agencies describing every local government area as a potential flashpoint.” Nwagwu added: “Despite the foregoing, the preparations for the election have seen a religious implementation of the electoral timeline by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As observed, the training of Ad hoc staff is on-going, and the nonsensitive materials are deployed and catalogued in the INEC LGA offices. “Also, the collection of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) is currently happening and voter education is being conducted by INEC and different stakeholders to ensure informed citizens’ participation.

 

