Osun Guber: Yiaga Africa deploys 500 observers to 250 polling units

An election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa, yesterday said it will deploy 500 stationary observers to a representative statistical sample of 250 polling units and 32 mobile observers located in all 30 local government areas of Osun State for Saturday’s governorship election. Yiaga Africa will also deploy 30 collation centre observers to each of the local government area collation centres as the sampled polling units were determined by established statistical principles to ensure the resulting information is representative of the state and unbiased. Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo yesterday, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said with a different the PVT sample of polling units was drawn according to well-established statistical principles and is truly representative of all of the polling.

 

