Osun guber: Your inciting statement irresponsible, PDP tells Adamu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as irresponsible, the comment credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu that the party’s National Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election to “go down to the trenches.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said such comment showed the level of APC’s aversion to peaceful electoral process and disdain for the democratic right, freedom and sovereignty of the people of Osun State to freely and peacefully choose their leaders.

He said: “It is pertinent to remind Abdullahi Adamu that election is not warfare! Directing his party members to ‘go down to the trenches’ in the Osun State governorship election and brazenly asserting zero tolerance for election defeat cannot find accommodation within the ambits of the law.”

PDP added that Adamu’s comment further confirmed that the APC is in mortal fear of its governorship Candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke’s soaring popularity.

 

It continued: “It is distressing that the APC has become so chaotic in the pursuit of its territorial occupation agenda that the National Chairman views the Osun State governorship election as a warfare in which the people must be conquered. “More provoking is Abdullahi Adamu’s brazen assertion that the APC has no apology for such an irresponsible, reckless and offensive ‘posture’ against the sensibilities of the people of Osun State.

 

“Nigerians clearly observed the nerviness and dread of defeat written all over the APC National Chairman’s face while inaugurating and threatening the APC’s National Campaign Council on Osun governorship election not to come back crying in defeat; a fate that already awaits the APC on July 16.

“Abdullahi Adamu should know that the Osun State governorship election is not about incitements, issuing of threats and grandstanding as a ruling party.

“He must understand that this election is a referendum on the monumental failure of the APC in Osun State and that the people are solidly behind Senator Ademola Adeleke in their resolve to liberate themselves from the stranglehold of the incompetent, vicious and inhumane APC administration in Osun State.

 

“Governor Oyetola in the last four years, displayed unparalleled incompetence in governance and ran the most ineffective and clueless administration in the history of Osun State.

 

“This is why the people of Osun State are determined to kick out Governor Oyetola and elect Senator Ademola Adeleke who, in any event, defeated Governor Oyetola fair and square in the September 2018 governorship election. “

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

