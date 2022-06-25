Politics

Osun guber: Your inciting statement irresponsible, PDP tells Adamu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as irresponsible, the comment credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Adamu was quoted to have directed the APC National Election Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election to “go down to the trenches.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said such comment showed the level of APC’s aversion to peaceful electoral process and disdain for the democratic right, freedom and sovereignty of the people of Osun State to freely and peacefully choose their leaders.

“It is pertinent to remind Abdullahi Adamu that election is not warfare! Directing his party members to ‘go down to the trenches’ in the Osun State governorship election and brazenly asserting zero tolerance for election defeat cannot find accommodation within the ambits of the law,” the party said.

PDP added that Adamu’s comment further confirmed that the APC is in mortal fear of its governorship candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke’s soaring popularity.

“It is distressing that the APC has become so chaotic in the pursuit of its territorial occupation agenda that the National Chairman views the Osun State governorship election as a warfare in which the people must be conquered.

“More provoking is Abdullahi Adamu’s brazen assertion that the APC has no apology for such an irresponsible, reckless and offensive ‘posture’ against the sensibilities of the people of Osun State.”

 

