News

Osun: Gunmen kill father, daughter hours after wife gives birth

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed one Tajudeen Ayomide Olansile, popularly known as spanner. He was killed alongside his 7-year-old daughter, identified as Fatia. It was also gathered that Spanner was killed some hours after his wife was put to bed on Friday. Saturday Telegraph gathered that Spanner was killed by the cultists on Friday, at Oke Ijetu, Ilesa Garage, Osogbo, Osun State capital, around 12pm.

Sources disclosed that the cultists were coming from where they went to bury one of their members, who died on Thursday during the Atupa Oloju Merindinlogun (One of the activities to celebrate Osun Osogbo Festival). According to sources, immediately after the cultists sighted spanner they attacked and killed him. Spanner was a close ally of the Chairman of the Oroki branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Oyewale, popularly called “Asiri Eniba.” The deceased, it was learnt, was the Chairman, NURTW under November 27 Bridge, Osogbo. According to the source, the unidentified gunmen attacked and shot him at his first wife’s shop at Ilesa Garage. He was said to have gone to the shop to buy biscuits which were to be given to those who came to rejoice with his family.

“He was shot and attacked with stones”, said the sources. “He was running away with blood while they followed him and shot him dead. Bullet hit his daughter and she was rushed to the hospital before they broke the news of the death of the daughter too.” The cultists after killing him used his blood to write figure “7″ beside his corpse just as they were shouting “Aiyee, Aiyee, Aiyee”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria burning, falling apart – Ekweremadu warns

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

*Says the situation still redeemable Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has again, raised the alarm over the worsening state of the nation characterised by wanton destruction of lives and property. Ekweremadu warned that the nation was fast falling apart and burning to death, expressing optimism that the state of the nation, […]
News

Arms to communities: Arewa group declares support for Masari

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

  A group, Arewa Defence League (ADL), has thrown its support behind the move by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, to arm communities against rampaging banditry in the state. ADL in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday said the move will reduce the frequency of such attacks.   The statement signed […]
News

Unity, key to Nigeria’s development – Oba of Benin

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11, the Oba of Benin, has stated that Nigeria’s problems, ranging from human trafficking to lack of unity among many others, can only be solved if Nigerians agree to work together as one indivisible entity. The monarch stated this during the week when a presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica