Osun: Gunmen kill father, daughter hours after wife gives birth

Unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed one Tajudeen Ayomide Olansile, popularly known as spanner. He was killed alongside his 7-year-old daughter, identified as Fatia. It was also gathered that Spanner was killed some hours after his wife was put to bed on Friday. Saturday Telegraph gathered that Spanner was killed by the cultists on Friday, at Oke Ijetu, Ilesa Garage, Osogbo, Osun State capital, around 12pm.

Sources disclosed that the cultists were coming from where they went to bury one of their members, who died on Thursday during the Atupa Oloju Merindinlogun (One of the activities to celebrate Osun Osogbo Festival). According to sources, immediately after the cultists sighted spanner they attacked and killed him. Spanner was a close ally of the Chairman of the Oroki branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Oyewale, popularly called “Asiri Eniba.” The deceased, it was learnt, was the Chairman, NURTW under November 27 Bridge, Osogbo. According to the source, the unidentified gunmen attacked and shot him at his first wife’s shop at Ilesa Garage. He was said to have gone to the shop to buy biscuits which were to be given to those who came to rejoice with his family.

“He was shot and attacked with stones”, said the sources. “He was running away with blood while they followed him and shot him dead. Bullet hit his daughter and she was rushed to the hospital before they broke the news of the death of the daughter too.” The cultists after killing him used his blood to write figure “7″ beside his corpse just as they were shouting “Aiyee, Aiyee, Aiyee”

