Osun: Gunmen kill man, daughter few hours after wife put to bed

Yet-to-be identified gunmen, suspected to be cultists, have killed one Tajudeen Ayomide Olansile, popularly known as ‘Spanner’ in Osogbo, Osun State.

He was killed alongside his seven-year-old daughter, simply identified as Fatia.

New Telegraph learnt that Spanner was killed by the cultists on Friday, at Oke Ijetu, Ilesa Garage, the Osun State capital, around 12pm.

Sources said that the cultists were coming from where they went to bury one of them, who died on Thursday during the Atupa Oloju Merindinlogun (part of activities to celebrate Osun Osogbo Festival).

According to reports, the cultists sighted Spanner and attacked him.

Spanner was a close ally of the Chairman of the Oroki branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Oyewale popularly called ‘Asiri Eniba’.

The deceased, it was learnt was the Chairman, NURTW Under November 27 Bridge, Osogbo.

It was gathered that Spanner was killed some hours after his wife put to bed on Friday.

According to the source, the unidentified gunmen attacked and shot him at his first wife’s shop at Ilesa Garage.

 

