Osun hails Microsoft Office Specialist competition winner

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated a student of City of Knowledge Academy, Aliyah Adunola, on her emergence as one of the national winners of the Microsoft Office Specialist competition in Nigeria. Aliyah is an indigene of Osun. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan yesterday, the governor congratulated the student for being among those who qualified to represent Nigeria in the world championship in the United States. While commending Aliyah for this feat at the PowerPoint 2016, Oyetola said she indeed displayed the ethos and brilliance of an ‘Omoluabi’ in the competition and that he would be willing to meet Aliyah and her parents soon.

The governor said the role of technology and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in basic education cannot be over-emphasized, adding that “No one can deny the impact technology continues to have on almost every aspect of our daily lives.” He said: “I congratulate Miss Aliyah Adunola on her emergence as one of the national winners of the Microsoft Office Specialist competition in Nigeria.”

 

