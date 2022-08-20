Osun: How 3 members of same family died mysteriously at healing home

June 28, would remain an unforgettable day for residents of Ofatedo, a suburb of Osogbo, Osun State Capital, as three members of the same family, including a nine-month-old baby, tragically and mysteriously lost their lives. Saturday Telegraph findings revealed that within an hour interval, four persons, including a baby, in a healing home in Ofatedo that belongs to a Cherubim and Seraphim pastor, Taiwo Olaniyi, died under mysterious circumstances.

The corpses of the deceased persons were discovered around 5:40 a.m. on the church premises by some people in the area, who alerted the police. The deceased persons identified as: Rasheedat Mufutau, Anifowose Basira, and Abdul-Rahman Afolabi and a nine-month-old baby were said to have allegedly died after bathing with some soap while on admission at the healing home.

The incident threw the Ofatedo community and onlookers into wailing when the corpses of the deceased persons were being evacuated by the police after it was reported. The owner of the healing home, Pastor Olaniyi and his wife, identified as Kemi, were, however, arrested by the police for the deaths. Speaking with our Correspondent, SP Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police Public Relations Officer, affirmed that the incident happened on June 28, about 5:40 am. She said that the incident happened behind Olofa Grammar School, Ofatedo.

“One Mr. Taiwo Olaniyi, 42, who is the head of a C&S Church and also into trado- medical activities, was said to be running a healing home with his wife, named Kemi, 28. “Both of them had been arrested in connection with the deaths. “The fact of the matter is that one of the deceased persons, Rasheedat Mufutau, 58, was taken to the trado-medical home for treatment because she was diabetic. “We learnt that Mufutau and two other patients at the trado-medical home, Ani- fowose Basira, 48, and Abdul- Rahman Afolabi, all took their bath with soap while on admission at the healing home and later died afterwards. “A nine-month-old baby was said to be crying without stopping and was rushed out of the church. “The cry of the baby is what alerted people to the happenings in the healing home.” In an interview with Saturday Telegraph the son of Anifowose Basira said his deceased mother was introduced by one of their neighbors to the trado- medical home. He said: “My name is Anifowose Olalekan. What happened was that my mother was sick and taken to a clinic owned by Mr. Ojo Taiwo, which is located behind Olofa Grammar School, Ofatedo. “The clinic/hospital has no sign post and we don’t know if it is government approved or not but Iya Gold who referred us to the place said the name of the clinic is Ifeoluwa. “On getting there, he conducted a test on my mother and the test revealed that she has diabetes and cough.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...