Osun: IBEDC, USAID harp on gender equity to increase workplace productivity

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

In a bid to create diverse opportunities and eliminating all forms of discrimination in the workplace for all staff, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has organised a gender initiative programme for women to fulfill their true potential.

Speaking the event, which held in Osogbo, the Osun state capital over the weekend, Engr. Adeniyi Adeleke, Regional Head IBEDC for Osun urged women to embrace careers in the energy sector to break the cultural norms and close the female gender gap.

Adeleke said that the conference was geared towards the promotion of gender equality and at the same time ensure that our women have the sense of belonging within the entity to do better.

According to him, part of the IBEDC

efforts was to ensure that ladies and women within the organisation are encouraged and empowered to give their best in different careers.

“Also, opportunities are bond for women to move from one section within the organisation to another as it sooth their development in the job.

“IBEDC is committed to creating a diverse environment and ensuring equal opportunities, fairness of treatment, dignity, work-life balance and eliminating all forms of discrimination in the workplace for all staff and job applicants.

“So gender equality is really about bringing the two sexes together to focus and build partnerships to ensure we flourish as a nation and companies. To be highly competitive, competent and thrive as a nation we would need to engage all possible talents, men and women, alike.”

Also speaking, the Head, Branding and Corporate Communication for IBEDC, Angela Olanrewaju, said the conference is organised to provide unique opportunities for the female gender on engagement and career opportunities.

In her lecture, Ayopeju Njudiaka, the Chief Executive Officer, Nurture House Consulting, underscored the Importance of gender equality to increasing productivity in the workplace.

She said: “The focus is that women should not be limited when they talk about leadership and for this particular programme, the power sector is very male dominated but we are saying that one of the reasons is not because women are being discriminated against but because they haven’t even empowered themselves.”

