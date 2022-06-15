Osun, ICPC inaugurate anti-corruption clubs in schools

As part of the efforts to eradicate corruption, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday launched anti-corruption clubs in Osun State secondary schools.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Oladoyin, highlighted the negative effects of corruption on society, describing it as an evil that hinders speedy development.

Oladoyin, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Adelani Aderinola, said there was nothing exemplary in getting involved in corrupt practices, stressing that it can also deny the student quality education.

The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bola Owosanoye, who was represented by Osun State Resident Anticorruption Commissioner, Babaalaro Shu’aib, said corruption goes beyond pecuniary issues and it is not only about collecting bribes.

