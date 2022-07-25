Osun: If you derail, I’ll expose you – Deji Adeleke tells brother

The Pro-Chancellor, Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, Dr. Deji Adeleke, has warned his brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, not to derail from the development agenda he (the Governor-elect) promised the people of the state during his electioneering campaign.

The business magnate threatened that he, Deji, will be the first person to tell the world, if the Governor-elect derailed from the development agenda promised the people. He spoke yesterday at the 8th undergraduate and 4th postgraduate convocation of the institution.

He said: “I told the governor elect (my brother) and his colleagues that they are lucky because they do not have any godfather to refund any money to, so whatever people contributed for the election is contribution and it’s a sacrifice for a better Nigeria, for a better state, so the governor-elect and his colleagues are not under any pressure, the only thing they need to do out there is to go and serve the people.”

He said since his brother and his supporters did not have godfathers, they would refund any money to, they have not reason not to deliver on their electoral promises

According to the governor- elect has no reason to fail the people that trusted him with the mandate.

He added that he has counselled him (Ademola) and his team that anyone whose interest is to steal state resources must not be allowed to make the cabinet.

He said: “And I threatened them that I will be the first to call the press conference if I see things going wrong with his government, I will be the first to alert the world that your governor has derailed.”

