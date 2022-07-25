News

Osun: If you derail, I’ll expose you – Deji Adeleke tells brother

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

The Pro-Chancellor, Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, Dr. Deji Adeleke, has warned his brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, not to derail from the development agenda he (the Governor-elect) promised the people of the state during his electioneering campaign.

 

The business magnate threatened that he, Deji, will be the first person to tell the world, if the Governor-elect derailed from the development agenda promised the people. He spoke yesterday at the 8th undergraduate and 4th postgraduate convocation of the institution.

He said: “I told the governor elect (my brother) and his colleagues that they are lucky because they do not have any godfather to refund any money to, so whatever people contributed for the election is contribution  and it’s a sacrifice for a better Nigeria, for a better state, so the governor-elect and his colleagues are not under any pressure, the only thing they need to do out there is to go and serve the people.”

 

He said since his brother and his supporters did not have godfathers, they would refund any money to, they have not reason not to deliver on their electoral promises

According to the governor- elect has no reason to fail the people that trusted him with the mandate.

He added that he has counselled him (Ademola) and his team that anyone whose interest is to steal state resources must not be allowed to make the cabinet.

 

He said: “And I threatened them that I will be the first to call the press conference if I see things going wrong with his government, I will be the first to alert the world that your governor has derailed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Minister extends NIN-SIM linkage till June 30

Posted on Author Reporter

  The ongoing National Identification Number and Subscriber Identity Module integration exercise has been extended till June 30, 2021, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has said. This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde; and the Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management […]
News

7 Sunil Mcrewer quotes that will help you crush it

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Social media is a tough world, so good mentors or even following authority figures can help you be successful. There is no shortage of informational sources out there, and you can easily do your homework on someone to determine how legitimate they are. “One of the most important steps you can take is to take […]
News

COVID-19 relief package: NDE to train 700 beneficiaries in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has recruited 700 beneficiaries from the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) with a view to training them and reducing the problem of unemployment among the youth.   Speaking during a oneday orientation and training programme for participants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica