Osun: I’ll be fair to all, says Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday said his administration has joined hands with the state House of Assembly in moving the state forward and delivering expected benefits of democracy to the people of the state.

Adeleke, who spoke during a courtesy call on the Assembly, said the time for politics is over and that focus should be on working together for the benefit of the people. Declaring to be gover nor of all, Adeleke said he would be fair and just in the discharge of the responsibility of his office, assuring the state legislature of close partnership in state governance as dictated by the law.

“Let us all accept the fact that the election is over, and the focus now should be on how to effect governance,” Governor Adeleke noted, adding that; “I want to assure you here that my government will be fair to all. “There should not be PDP or APC or any other party, for that matter, in our considerations, but delivering governance to Osun people.

