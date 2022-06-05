Osun: I’m coming to provide sustainable value –Ogunbiyi

In this interview with journalists in Osogbo, governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, discusses his agenda on how to transform Osun State and unleash its potential for greatness which he said are wasting away

What was the appeal that drew you into the Accord Party, considering it is very young in the state and what has the reception been like since you joined the party?

Accord isn’t a new party. Let us correct that. However, it has a record of performance. In the last governorship election in the state, it came third. What is the appeal? If you look at my antecedents in politics, you will see that it’s been peaceful all through. I am a man of peace.

There is nothing that is worth dying for. My ambition is not worthy of the blood of animals, how much more that of human beings. If you look at the party I am coming from, it’s all about violence, money, corruption. Whatever negative thing you can think of, you will find it there.

Initially, I endured it, but I asked myself, if you are dealing with people that never change, both at the state and national levels, and God has helped me this far, what do I do? That was why I decided to separate myself from them, after all, we have 15 registered political parties in the state.

There is no semblance of democracy in the party I am coming from. I am happier where I am now. Accord is about the cleanest party, in all ramifications. In accord, there is no crisis, no division. Coming into Accord has given me the voice, recognition and popularity. People now know that Akin Ogunbiyi and Accord are one and the same thing.

My reputation goes beyond Osun, and I didn’t earn the reputation through politics, I earned the reputation through what I have been contributing to the Nigerian economy in my little way. Thank God, lots of people are giving me support.

Meanwhile, there are people who believe that if they don’t rule Osun, heavens will fall. So, I looked far and wide before settling down with Accord because it has no issue of factionalisation and or leadership tussle. It is the cleanest amongst all the parties in the State.

As for the response of the party members and the generality of the people of Osun, it’s been wonderful. We had a declaration some weeks back which was strategic and symbolic. During the open declaration, over 100,000 new members registered with the party.

What are your chances against the two popular parties (PDP and APC) in the coming elections?

When you say the popular parties, it is all a fallacy. People no longer recognise parties but individuals. The people are getting wiser by the day. They are looking for individuals with capacity, competence and empathy who ultimately deliver.

You talked about the governor who has been in government for the past 12 years, please tell me one single significant thing that he has been able to successfully achieve. What tangible improvements has he brought to education, healthcare, infrastructure, industrialisation and agriculture.

They say Osun is the home of culture, tell me what exactly has he achieved in that sector? What has he done to promote youth development? Today, the only sector sustaining the economy of the state is the civil service. He still owes salaries. Last May when he claimed he has paid all civil servants, many of them carried placards. Did you see what happened during his declaration at Ife?

They all carried placards saying if you could have money to organise this jamboree, please pay us our money. The civil service is the only sector that sustains everybody. Osun is not meant to be a civil service state, when we have arrays of what can generate income for us.

The human capital in Osun is capable of generating growth and development. Unfortunately, we don’t have a government that is thinking of positively making use of that goldmine. There is agriculture. What did the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo use to sustain the economy of the Western Region. It was purely agriculture. He also gave everybody free education which I benefited from.

He built hospitals and higher institutions. His signature achievement is still there, Cocoa House, the first skyscraper in the country which was built from agriculture. Today, we have lazy people ruling us.

They don’t want to think. Anything about productivity is not their business. They just want to collect, and when they don’t get, they want to borrow without even getting the citizens informed and involved.

You are obviously talking this way because you are from the private sector…

Of course, I am proudly from the private sector. But is leadership not needed in the public and private sectors? Leadership is about results, beneficial results, whether you are in the private or public sectors.

My experience and network in the private sector will be brought to bear on the rapid development of Osun State. My government will provide beneficial value in a sustainable manner to the good people of Osun State.

There is a crisis now. This man cannot do another four years, otherwise, Osun will collapse totally. I heard he said he hasn’t borrowed, but I have records that he has actually borrowed a substantial amount of money. He is not disclosing that, is it his personal business? He claims he wasn’t part of Aregbesola’s government.

How can someone who was Chief of Staff for eight years be saying that? The Chief of Staff is surely the governor’s closest confidant. Look at his brother, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos, was it not his Chief of Staff that was made governor? He should definitely not continue as governor.

Why do you think the people of Osun should hand over their destinies to you for the next four years?

You can only give what you have. I am a tested and trusted leader of men and resources. I am a successful entrepreneur. I also have empathy. I was trained in the best school in Nigeria and the developed world. I know how to start from nothing and build up to something of great value.

I know how to manage resources and pull talents together in order to achieve beneficial results. I have the capacity and competence to turn Osun around.

I have been to the best universities in the world. I didn’t go to study only management, I went there for leadership training. I was in Oxford, Harvard and Yale, all for leadership training.

The one in Yale, we were 27 in the class, I was the only African in that class. I will set Osun state on the path of sustainable development. There will definitely be a paradigm shift which will ensure productive transformation. I will be the champion of productive development not political grandstanding.

We will ensure the industrialisation of Osun state. Citizens’ livelihood will be substantially improved and the government system will work. I will generate and promote entrepreneurship, youth development, sports and skills acquisition. Osun under my leadership will become a liveable and prosperous state.

The complexities of civil service like rule of law, bureaucracy, corruption etc, how are you going to manage that?

The Civil Service isn’t productive, and it’s not its own making. When you are not sure your salaries are coming at the end of the month, when you are not sure how much you are going to earn at the end of the month, what would be the motivation for you? Out of five days, the average civil servant manages to go to work for two days, why?

Because he has to sort out himself. Somebody earning N30,000 a month and not even sure of the N30,000 at the end of the month, maybe he will paid N10,000 at the end of the month, how would he survive when he has bills to pay, children in higher institutions. Even the school fees in Osun State owned higher institutions are exorbitant. So, for me to demand for productivity from them, I must be ready to train and retrain them.

For those sensitive areas like finance, education, because we must bring in investment both foreign and local, we will give these areas the necessary attention. There is also corruption. The best way to kill corruption is by going through rule of law. I will work with the state legislature to pass relevant executive orders. I will declare my assets and ensure transparency and accountability.

When I do this, it is natural that others will follow. The character of a leader is essential and necessary in shaping the overall outlook. Leadership must be deliberate, measurable and disciplined. It must set the tone.

I will be a beacon of honour, integrity who will be caring and supportive. I will motivate people to do great things. Contract bidding will be open such that I will ask Osun people and those in the diaspora to show value-adding interest.

