News

Osun inaugurates Council on MSMEs development in Osun

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State yesterday inaugurated a 17-member Council on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to coordinate and drive development of the state’s economy. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Wole Oyebamiji, tasked the inaugurated members on the critical assignment given to them. The governor said that government would be facilitating access to financial support for MSMEs in the state through Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Empowerment.

He, however, commended the Federal Government and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) for pushing for a robust MSMEs programme by facilitating and sustaining a vibrant MSMEs sub-sector in the country. He said that such efforts would lead to springing of strong businesses that would meet local demands for goods and services, earn foreign exchange through exports and also create jobs for the unemployed youth.

Oyetola said: “If you execute the assignment well, it will impact significantly on MSMEs in the state and position small businesses for increased productivity and better contributions to the economy. “MSMEs constitute important components of our national economy.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, MSMEs have contributed about 48 per cent of the National Gross Domestic Products in the last five years, accounting for 96 percent of businesses and 48 percent of employment. “These, undoubtedly, are very staggering facts and it speaks to the reality of MSMEs, being the backbone of our economy, with limitless capacity to do much more, if properly supported.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Atiku faults FG on fuel price hike

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has again punctured the recent deregulation in petroleum that has led to an increase in fuel price, asking “If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price drop?” Atiku, in rhetorics on his verified Twitter handle Tuesday morning, tweeted that as a businessman, he is more concerned with the economic perspective of […]
News

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Nigerian doctor, wife in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sugar Land police are investigating the deaths of a Greatwood Nigerian couple found in their home Friday morning. A Nigerian Doctor in the United States, Dr Ben Okigbo, shot himself to death on Friday. The tragic incident happened at his Greatwood, Texas, United States home. Police haven’t said how they died, but an investigator on the […]
News

NiDCOM chief demands justice for Nigerian burnt to death in Libya

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has demanded for justice for a Nigerian who was burnt to death on October 7 in Tripoli, Libya. Dabiri-Erewa made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, after meeting with the Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Ayad Attayary, in Abuja. The NiDCOM […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica