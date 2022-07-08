Osun: INEC devolves distribution of PVCs to wards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has devolved the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to registration areas/wards. INEC in a statement by its state Public Relations Officer, Seun Osimosun, said the devolution is to ensure smooth processes of distribution of the cards. The statement reads in part: “INEC swishes to inform the general public,most especially, all eligible voters who are duly registered, but are yet to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) that they now have another opportunity to collect their PVCs at the registration areas (wards) from yesterday, July 7 to Thursday, July 14, between the hours of 9am to 3pm daily. “Please note that this is the second time INEC is giving voters in Osun State the opportunity to collect their PVCs at registration area/ward for ease of collection and more importantly, to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised.
Related Articles
2023: Unity of Nigeria supersedes zoning –Saraki
A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has said the unity of the country is more paramount than zoning, and therefore attention should be given to the stability of the nation rather than the politics of zoning. He was speaking in Calabar, Cross Rivers State throughtheChairmanof […]
Nigerian ranger, Sulaiman Saidu, wins Tusk Wildlife Ranger Awards
Nigerian ranger, Sulaiman Saidu, has been announced winner of the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Awards worth £30, 000. This year, the prestigious Tusk Conservation Awards, hosted by Kate Silverton, returned as a live ceremony at the UK’s leading repertory cinema, BFI Southbank, on Monday, November 22, after last year’s show was held virtually because of the […]
Stock market investors lose N1.339tn in 3 months
Investors in equities recorded a loss of N1.339 trillion during the last three months (between February and April) 2021 following profit takings and low sentiment to growing concerns about the rising yields in the Fixed Income market. Analysts attributed the drop in the indices to profittaking by investors, saying the trend may be sustained […]
