Osun: INEC devolves distribution of PVCs to wards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has devolved the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to registration areas/wards. INEC in a statement by its state Public Relations Officer, Seun Osimosun, said the devolution is to ensure smooth processes of distribution of the cards. The statement reads in part: “INEC swishes to inform the general public,most especially, all eligible voters who are duly registered, but are yet to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) that they now have another opportunity to collect their PVCs at the registration areas (wards) from yesterday, July 7 to Thursday, July 14, between the hours of 9am to 3pm daily. “Please note that this is the second time INEC is giving voters in Osun State the opportunity to collect their PVCs at registration area/ward for ease of collection and more importantly, to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised.

