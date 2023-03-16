News

Osun: INEC distributes sensitive materials to LGs

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State yesterday commenced the distribution of sensitive materials received from the Central Bank in Osogbo to the various local government areas in the state. State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Mutiu Agboke, supervised the distribution and was witnessed by representatives of the various political parties participating in the election. However, ICPC Resident Commissioner, Demola Bakare, said recirculation of old naira notes will not aid vote buying in Osun in Saturday’s election. Addressing journalists, Agboke said the sensitive materials – which include ballot papers and result sheets – were customised in batches for easy and quick deployment to various local government areas.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC can’t survive after 2023 elections –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would not survive after next year’s general election. Atiku, at the inauguration of PDP youth campaign in Abuja, noted that APC was an alliance between the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and the Action […]
News Top Stories

Be fair in assessment of insecurity situation, Buhari urges Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the people to be fair to his administration in assessing the nation’s security situation. The President said this yesterday while hosting the Grand Khalifa (overall head) of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement Worldwide, Tidjani Ali Bin Arabi and his delegation in the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, […]
News

Yari, Marafa Dump APC for PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Chairman of the PDP in the state, Col Bala Mande (rtd), made the announcement shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, the state capital, Sunday. Mande […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica