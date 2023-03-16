Osun: INEC distributes sensitive materials to LGs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State yesterday commenced the distribution of sensitive materials received from the Central Bank in Osogbo to the various local government areas in the state. State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Mutiu Agboke, supervised the distribution and was witnessed by representatives of the various political parties participating in the election. However, ICPC Resident Commissioner, Demola Bakare, said recirculation of old naira notes will not aid vote buying in Osun in Saturday’s election. Addressing journalists, Agboke said the sensitive materials – which include ballot papers and result sheets – were customised in batches for easy and quick deployment to various local government areas.
