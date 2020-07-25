Osun int’l market set to take off as govt begins payment of N240m compensation

Osun State Government yesterday commenced the process of establishing its first commercial hub in the State. This was a derivative of the Economic Summit of the State in November 2019. The Dagbolu International Market, which is codenamed O’Hub, is set to be established at Dagbolu, along Ikirun-Osogbo road. The process of the establishment commenced yesterday with the compensation of the farmers and owners of economic valuables on the land acquired by the government to site the international market. Speaking at the flag-off event, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Empowerment in the State of Osun, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, said the payment of compensation to persons of interest is critical to the commencement of the commercial centre. He said: “Today marks the taking off of the Dagbolu International Market project with the commencement of payment of compensation to farmers and land owners at the location of the proposed international market. “What we are doing today is

a pilot test – the payment delivered today is a quarter of the whole. The total disbursement is N240 million, but only N60 million is being disbursed today. “The whole payment cannot be disbursed today because of the need to take care of certain misgivings that may result from the various developments that have come up since 2011 when the project was first proposed.”

