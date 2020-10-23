News

Osun judges face NJC over alleged age falsification

Posted on Author Lateef Dada OSOGBO Comment(0)

The National Judicial Commission, NJC has given Justices AbduKareem Babatunde AbduRasaq of the Osun State High Court and Stephen Adekunle Adeoye of the Customary Court of Appeal fourteen days to respond to allegation of effluxion of time against them.

 

A letter signed by Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, dated 12th October, 2020, was titled “Re: Osun State Judiciary – Retirement Ages of Justices Kareem Babatunde AbduRasaq and Justice Stephen Adekunle Adeoye: Effluxion of Time.”

 

The letter addressed to Justice AbduKareem stated that “I shall be glad to have your comment within 14days from the date of receipt of this letter.

 

However, in another letter obtained by our Correspondent, the Chief Judge of Osun State and State Chairman, Judicial Service Commission, Justice Oyebola Adepele- Ojo, had written Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) for his advice on the nomination of Justices Wasiu Oladejo Akanbi and AbduRasaq AbduKareem for the vacant post of the state Customary Court of Appeal.

 

According to the letter dated 28th August, 2020, the duo of Justices Akanbi and AbduKareem were shortlisted upon the retirement of Justice F. E. Awolalu from the Customary Court of Appeal on 20th September, 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

N3.3bn fraud: Absence of prosecution’s witness stalls Fayose’s trial

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N3.3 billion fraud was yesterday stalled at a Federal High Court in Lagos owing to the absence of a prosecution witness.   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, before […]
News

Kara Bridge: Anger, frustration as FG fails to keep repair schedule

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Motorists spend hours in gridlock Muritala Ayinla Motorists in Lagos groaned in several hours of gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as the Federal Government commenced repair work on Kara Bridge on Monday against the initial plan of fixing the bridge over the weekend. For hours motorists were held in gridlock that affected vehicular movement […]
News

Kwara commences promotion interview for 1,736 civil servants

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara State government has commenced the second phase of its 2019 promotion exercise for 1,736 civil servants across ministries, departments and agencies. “The second phase of the promotion exercise, which was to interview of 1,736 candidates commences today, September 29, 2020 and will last till November 4, 2020,” chairperson of the Kwara State Civil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: