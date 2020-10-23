Osun judges face NJC over alleged age falsification

The National Judicial Commission, NJC has given Justices AbduKareem Babatunde AbduRasaq of the Osun State High Court and Stephen Adekunle Adeoye of the Customary Court of Appeal fourteen days to respond to allegation of effluxion of time against them.

A letter signed by Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, dated 12th October, 2020, was titled “Re: Osun State Judiciary – Retirement Ages of Justices Kareem Babatunde AbduRasaq and Justice Stephen Adekunle Adeoye: Effluxion of Time.”

The letter addressed to Justice AbduKareem stated that “I shall be glad to have your comment within 14days from the date of receipt of this letter.

However, in another letter obtained by our Correspondent, the Chief Judge of Osun State and State Chairman, Judicial Service Commission, Justice Oyebola Adepele- Ojo, had written Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) for his advice on the nomination of Justices Wasiu Oladejo Akanbi and AbduRasaq AbduKareem for the vacant post of the state Customary Court of Appeal.

According to the letter dated 28th August, 2020, the duo of Justices Akanbi and AbduKareem were shortlisted upon the retirement of Justice F. E. Awolalu from the Customary Court of Appeal on 20th September, 2020.

