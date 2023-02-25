2023 Elections Politics

Osun Lawmaker Faults Rejection Of BVAS Of Capturing Electorate In Some PUs

The House of Representative candidate in Ejigbo /Egbedore Ede Federal Constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam has described the voting process in Osun as relatively impressive and peaceful.

Salam, who voted in his polling unit, unit ward 1 unit 7, Awo, in Egbedore local Government area, commended the peaceful conduct of the people of the state during the exercise.

He said, although there are some reported hiccups or skirmishes at ward 10 unit 4 in a town called Ekuro under Egbedore Local Government area of the State where it was reported that BVAS were rejecting eligible electorate’s hands and the same people voted during Governorship Election in the state

Salami disclosed that the cases have been reported to INEC and “I believe they will do something about it

He further explained: “Also ward 7 unit 3 Egbedore the BVAS machine was reported not working and INEC has been notified, I hope they will fix the problem.

Salami who said he observed that there is no presence of security personnel at some polling units hinted that the turnout is relatively impressive but not as expected.

“So far So good the exercise is peaceful. This a stronghold of our party and I am optimistic they we will carry the day “.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

