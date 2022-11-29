Metro & Crime

Osun: Leave our king alone kingmakers beg Adeleke 

*Insist selection of new Owa followed laid down procedures

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

The Owa-in-Council and kingmakers of Igbajo community have  begged the Osun State Governor, Senator Demola Adeleke to leave their monarch alone and concentrated on delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

The appeal followed the executive order barring three traditional monarchs from entering their palaces, the Owa-in-Council and the kingmakers have affirmed that the process that produced the new Owa of Igbajo, Oba Philip Adegboyega Famodun followed all laid down guidelines in the Owa of Igbajo Chieftaincy Declaration.

The kingmakers, in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Tuesday, urged the governor not allow anyone to drag him into messy politics as the selection of their monarch, Oba Famodun followed all laid down procedures.

Governor Adeleke had ordered three traditional rulers appointed by his predecessor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, to vacate their palaces just as he ordered security agencies to take charge.

The three affected monarchs are: Aree of Iree, Oba Ademola Oluponle Raphel, the Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri and Owa of Igbajoland, Oba Philip Adegboyega Famodun.

 

