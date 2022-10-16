Osun LG Poll: Impeachment threat can’t stop legal disbandment illegal councils- PDP

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed that all the newly elected local Government Chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors would be sacked immediately after the inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the state.

The party threatened that the incoming administration will deploy all constitutional means to get rid of usurpers who wilfully breach the law for personal greed and avarice.

Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) had on Saturday conducted local government elections in the 30 local government areas, LCDAs and area councils across the state.

Reacting immediately after the declaration of the winners of the election by the OSIEC Chairman, Otunba Olusegun Oladitan, PDP said aside existing judicial action it reaffirms that the illegally elected councils will not stand.

“The incoming administration will deploy all constitutional means to get rid of usurpers who wilfully breach the law for personal greed and avarice. We will also institute necessary legal action against those who knowingly breached the laws and caused the state loss to the tune of billions of naira,” the statement concluded.

Reacting to a threat of impeachment if the governor-elect dissolved the local government council, the State Caretaker Chairman of the PDP, Dr Akindele Adekunle said the councils would be legally disbanded as soon as the new administration takes over the state, asking what manner of a Legal Adviser will wrongly advised his party to toe the path of illegality.

