Osun LG Poll: Suspected APC members attack Daily Trust Correspondent

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun on Saturday allegedly attacked the Daily Trust Newspaper’s correspondent, Hameed Oyegbade while he covering the ongoing local government election in the state.

Oyegbade, was attacked by some suspected overzealous APC members, at the election collation centre located at Awosuru area, Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The incident, New Telegraph learnt, happened at about 1:37pm, on Saturday.

Oyegbade, who spoke to New Telegraph, said he was at the Awosuru collation centre for updates on the election when some overzealous members of the APC descended on him.

The traumatised Daily Trust TV/Newspaper Correspondent said his attackers allegedly threatened to kill him if he failed to leave the coalition centre.

He said: “I was attacked by members of All Progressives Congress in Osun State today, Saturday, 15th of October, 2022 at 1:37pm while covering the local government election at the election collation centre at Awosuru in Osogbo.

“The APC members said they would not allow any journalist to cover the election. They threatened to destroy my phone and kill me. I attempted to educate them that they do not have the authority to tell me not to cover the election but they didn’t listen.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...