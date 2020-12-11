Metro & Crime

Osun: Mob burns two suspected female kidnappers

Posted on

Two women suspected to be kidnappers were yesterday burnt alive by an angry mob at Iwo in Osun State. This came two days after a ritualists’ den was uncovered in the town and two suspects were arrested by security operatives.

It was learnt that the two women were apprehended around Orieru while allegedly trying to kidnap. Sources told our correspondent that the suspects were taken to the palace of Oluwo where they were asked to go to the police station for legal action. But on their way to the police station, the mob set the suspects ablaze near the former Wema Bank along night market.

The Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee, Iwo Division, Akanfe Fatai Ayinla, said intervention was futile. He said: “Those people came into Iwo from a neighbouring town. We made efforts to stop our people from lynching them,but I was almost attacked in the process.

“We tried to take them inside the palace of Oluwo to prevent them from being killed but the gate was not opened. That was why we left them.” Ayinla said the Amotekun Corps, vigilantes and the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) had been mobilised to the place to calm the situation. He said it became necessary to mobilise those people because the angry mob chased policemen back when they tried to intervene.

