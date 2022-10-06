News

Osun monarch accuses politicians of maltreating Nigerians

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday said the only panacea for effective leadership in Nigeria is for the country to return to the monarchical system of government. He accused politicians of maltreating the people. Oba Akanbi described the monarchical system of government as the best form of governance whereby the citizens can hold their monarchs accountable. Fielding questions from journalists after receiving the Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Lekan Balogun at his palace in Iwo, Osun State, he said the present system of government practised in the country is not democracy.

He disclosed that democracy is not working for Nigeria, hence the need to return to the traditional system of government. According to him, politicians have been making the same mistake traditional authorities made in the ancient days by maltreating their subjects. The monarch said: “Politicians have made nonsense of democracy. What we have now is a demonstration of ‘crazy’.

Iamnotsurprisedthat it isnot working forus, it isnotour way. The African way of government is the traditional way of governmentand when the kings can thread the path of righteousness and can do what we are doing from here inIwo. Believeme, wewilltake back our power. Our people will fight for us but nobody will fight for a king that is threatening his own people.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC holds LG congresses amid uncertainty

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its local government congresses slated for today Saturday, September 4, will go on as planned despite the court order and crisis within the party. A high court in Asaba, the Delta State capital, had on Wednesday issued an order of interim injunction restraining the party from holding […]
News

Accidental poisoning of children by button batteries on the rise –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

An increasing number of little children are eating small lithium batteries, also known as ‘button’ batteries that power many consumer devices, with potentially serious consequences, even death. According to a new study published yesterday in the journal ‘Pediatrics,’ despite public information campaigns warning parents about the dangers, visits to emergency rooms as a result of […]
News

Nigeria at 61: Nigeria’s progress depends on every citizen’s support

Posted on Author  Muritala Ayinla and Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

…as Wike says present leadership spreading hatred, ethnicity   Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday charged Nigerians to work toward the prosperity of the country, saying Nigeria could be on the path of progress if the citizens continue to display fairness, equity and justice. He gave the advice on Sunday at the 61st […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica