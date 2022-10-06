Osun monarch accuses politicians of maltreating Nigerians

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday said the only panacea for effective leadership in Nigeria is for the country to return to the monarchical system of government. He accused politicians of maltreating the people. Oba Akanbi described the monarchical system of government as the best form of governance whereby the citizens can hold their monarchs accountable. Fielding questions from journalists after receiving the Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Lekan Balogun at his palace in Iwo, Osun State, he said the present system of government practised in the country is not democracy.

He disclosed that democracy is not working for Nigeria, hence the need to return to the traditional system of government. According to him, politicians have been making the same mistake traditional authorities made in the ancient days by maltreating their subjects. The monarch said: “Politicians have made nonsense of democracy. What we have now is a demonstration of ‘crazy’.

Iamnotsurprisedthat it isnot working forus, it isnotour way. The African way of government is the traditional way of governmentand when the kings can thread the path of righteousness and can do what we are doing from here inIwo. Believeme, wewilltake back our power. Our people will fight for us but nobody will fight for a king that is threatening his own people.”

