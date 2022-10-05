Metro & Crime

Osun Monarch advocates for monarchical system of govt, says democracy not working

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi Wednesday said the only panacea for effective leadership in Nigeria is for the country to return to monarchical system of government.

Oba Akanbi described the monarchical system of government as best form of governance whereby the citizens can hold their monarchs accountable.

Fielding questions from journalists after receiving the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Mashood Lekan Balogun at his palace in Iwo, Osun State, he said the present system of government practised in the country is not democracy.

He disclosed that democracy is not working for Nigeria, hence, the need to return to the traditional system of government.

He stated that politicians in the country have been committing the same mistake ancient traditional authorities made by maltreating their subjects, hence, power masses in the country will support the return of power to the traditional authority again.

“Politicians have made nonsense of democracy, what we have now is a demonstration of crazy. I am not surprised that it is not working for us, it is not our way. The African way of government is the traditional way of government and when the kings can thread the path of righteousness and can do what we are doing from here in Iwo, believe me, we will take back our power. Our people will fight for us but nobody will fight for a king that is threatening his own people,” he said.

Speaking on the ties between Ibadan and Iwo, the monarch said the two ancient towns are inseparable, adding that hence, the visit was meant to further solidify the relationship.

Speaking, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, HIM Oba Lekan Balogun appreciated the monarch and his subjects for the warm reception.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kogi: Bandits behead court guard on his farm

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Herder chops off farmer’s limb Bandits have chopped off the head of a court guard, Suleiman Abdulkareem, at Bagana in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State. Also, a man, Joseph Samuel, had his limb cut off by a suspected herder at Abejukolo, also in Kogi State. Abdulkareem, a security guard with an Upper Area […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Warlords killed our fathers, mothers, siblings –Victims

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

My baby has bullets in her hand, says mother Umahi extends curfew, seals NURTW park, suspends aides Transport union chair declared wanted     Victims of the clash between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday recounted how they lost their mothers, fathers and siblings while […]
Metro & Crime

Police foil kidnapping, rescue victim in Delta

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Delta State Police Command have rescued a man abducted by suspected kidnappers at Otu-Jeremi village Area of the state. It was learnt that the victim whose name is withheld for security reasons was said to have been picked up by the kidnappers on January 18, at about 3pm in front of his house while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica