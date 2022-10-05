Osun Monarch advocates for monarchical system of govt, says democracy not working

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi Wednesday said the only panacea for effective leadership in Nigeria is for the country to return to monarchical system of government.

Oba Akanbi described the monarchical system of government as best form of governance whereby the citizens can hold their monarchs accountable.

Fielding questions from journalists after receiving the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Mashood Lekan Balogun at his palace in Iwo, Osun State, he said the present system of government practised in the country is not democracy.

He disclosed that democracy is not working for Nigeria, hence, the need to return to the traditional system of government.

He stated that politicians in the country have been committing the same mistake ancient traditional authorities made by maltreating their subjects, hence, power masses in the country will support the return of power to the traditional authority again.

“Politicians have made nonsense of democracy, what we have now is a demonstration of crazy. I am not surprised that it is not working for us, it is not our way. The African way of government is the traditional way of government and when the kings can thread the path of righteousness and can do what we are doing from here in Iwo, believe me, we will take back our power. Our people will fight for us but nobody will fight for a king that is threatening his own people,” he said.

Speaking on the ties between Ibadan and Iwo, the monarch said the two ancient towns are inseparable, adding that hence, the visit was meant to further solidify the relationship.

Speaking, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, HIM Oba Lekan Balogun appreciated the monarch and his subjects for the warm reception.

