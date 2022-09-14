Osun monarch appeals to FG to resolve lingering ASUU crisis

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, has appealed to the Federal Government to resolve the lingering crisis involving it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) without further delay. Olowu made this appeal yesterday when his convoy ran into a road block mounted by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, protesting the lingering crisis. The monarch, who addressed the students’ body, urged them to open the expressway to ensure free flow of traffic, promising to take up the issue with the authorities concerned. He, however, commended the students for listening to him and the security personnel for the way they handled the peaceful protest from degenerating into a fracas. Oba Oyelude on his Face-book page wrote; “Earlier today we ran into a massive protest by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the lingering ASUU strike, “Their massive protest grounded traffic to a halt on the ever busy Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. “As a father and natural ruler, I have to lead other traditional rulers in my entourage to address the organisers of the protest so as to ameliorate the suffering of the commuters on the ever busy expressway.”
