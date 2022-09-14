News

Osun monarch appeals to FG to resolve lingering ASUU crisis

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, has appealed to the Federal Government to resolve the lingering crisis involving it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) without further delay. Olowu made this appeal yesterday when his convoy ran into a road block mounted by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, protesting the lingering crisis. The monarch, who addressed the students’ body, urged them to open the expressway to ensure free flow of traffic, promising to take up the issue with the authorities concerned. He, however, commended the students for listening to him and the security personnel for the way they handled the peaceful protest from degenerating into a fracas. Oba Oyelude on his Face-book page wrote; “Earlier today we ran into a massive protest by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the lingering ASUU strike, “Their massive protest grounded traffic to a halt on the ever busy Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. “As a father and natural ruler, I have to lead other traditional rulers in my entourage to address the organisers of the protest so as to ameliorate the suffering of the commuters on the ever busy expressway.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coalition plans one million-man march in 36 States, FCT for Obi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Peter Obi support groups made up of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, have concluded arrangements to organise a one-millionman march in solidarity for the presidential aspiration of the former governor of Anambra State across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The exercise is anchored by the Coalition […]
News

Buhari in Durban, South Africa, to seek $40bn investment

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday arrived in Durban, South Africa, from Paris, France, as part of his ongoing socio-economic diplomatic missions aimed at enhancing security and economic transformation of the country.   The NewsAgencyof Nigeria (NAN) reportsthattheNigerian leader is in Durban at the specialinvitationof PresidentCyril Ramaphosaof South Africa, to attend the inauguration of the second […]
News

20123: brace up for leadership, Onitiri tells Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian youths have been asked to brace up now and take over the leadership of the country through the ballot box come 2023, to salvage Nigeria and their future. This call was made by Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a press statement in Lagos yesterday. Onitiri pointed out that with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica